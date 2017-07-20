'Jane the Virgin' Season 4 Spoilers: Jane to Dote on New Sister

Facebook/cwjanethevirgin Jane welcomes her new sister in the next season of "Jane the Virgin"

Jane (Gina Rodriguez) is getting a baby sister in the upcoming season of "Jane the Virgin."

Jaime Camil, who plays Rogelio, recently revealed to Elite Daily that his character will be a father (once again) of a little girl. Rogelio and Darci (Justina Mechado) are set to welcome their little bundle of joy in the new installment. This is his chance to be a hands-on dad to his child since he never got to experience being one while Jane was growing up.

Xo (Andrea Navedo) and Rogelio were not together when she gave birth to their daughter. It took a while for him to even learn about the truth. Now, Rogelio will know exactly how to take care of an infant and he seems to be excited to do it. The same cannot be said, though, about his reaction to the growing tension between Xo and Darci. It has already been teased that married life will not be easy for Rogelio.

"Season 4 is gonna be a big one for me because, as you saw in the season finale of Season 3, Darci ended up pregnant. So it's gonna be a fun one for Rogelio. He's gonna have a kid, a girl, and it's gonna be messy for him. But at the same time any time it gets messy for Rogelio, it gets funny for the audience," Camil shared with Elite Daily.

Meanwhile, Jane cannot wait to see her baby sister. The baby will be a playmate for Mateo. It will be a little awkward for Jane at first to have a sibling young enough to be her child, but she will get used to it. Even though she does not like Darci and her relationship with her father, the baby must not be blamed in any way.

As for Jane's love life, fans cannot decide who to choose for her between Adam (Tyler Posey) and Rafael (Justin Baldoni). Adam was her first love and it was obvious in last season's finale that they still have feelings for each other. Rafael, on the other hand, is the father of Mateo and a good friend. Baldoni hinted to the Hollywood Life that Jane and his character might be endgame, but anything can still happen.

"Jane the Virgin" season 4 will return on Oct. 13 at 9 p.m. EDT on the CW.