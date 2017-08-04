'Jane the Virgin' Season 4 Spoilers: Will Mateo Like His Little Aunt?

Facebook/cwjanethevirgin Mateo will meet his new aunt in the next season of "Jane the Virgin"

Mateo (Joseph Sanders) is getting a cute little aunt when Rogelio's (Jaime Camil) baby with Darci (Justina Mechado) is born in the upcoming season of "Jane the Virgin."

Camil recently revealed the exciting tidbit about the baby's gender to Elite Daily. According to him, Rogelio and the mother of his child will be welcoming a little girl in the new installment.

Camil also hinted that married life would not be easy for him. His new wife, Xo (Andrea Navedo), will likely view Darci as a threat to their marriage. After all, Rogelio came to the matchmaker with the baby proposition when Xo rejected him in the past.

"Season 4 is gonna be a big one for me because, as you saw in the season finale of Season 3, Darci ended up pregnant. So it's gonna be a fun one for Rogelio. He's gonna have a kid, a girl, and it's gonna be messy for him. But at the same time any time it gets messy for Rogelio, it gets funny for the audience," Camil shared with Elite Daily.

Meanwhile, Jane (Gina Rodriguez) will finally get to have a sibling, albeit a bit late in her life, and viewers are looking forward to seeing how Jane and her sister will interact.

It will also be interesting to see how Jane's son will react to the baby. Knowing how difficult Mateo can become, Jane must watch out for potential tantrums from her little tyke. As shown in the last installment, her son can be a handful. Even his teacher complained to Jane about Mateo's attitude. Will he feel threatened with the arrival of the new baby in the family?

Elsewhere, spoilers indicate that Mateo's parents will soon be together as a couple. Jane knew she was in love with Rafael (Justin Baldoni), but certain circumstances held her back from admitting her feelings. Baldoni revealed to Hollywood Life that Jane and his character could be the endgame, but anything could still happen. After all, Jane's first love, Adam (Tyler Posey), has entered the picture and it looks like he is determined to win her heart.

"Jane the Virgin" season 4 will return on Oct. 13 at 9 p.m. EDT on the CW.