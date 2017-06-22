'Jane the Virgin' Season 4 Spoilers: Xo Wants to Divorce Rogelio?

Rogelio (Jaime Camil) and Xo's (Andrea Navedo) married life will be tested early in the upcoming season of "Jane the Virgin."

Executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman previously revealed that the newlyweds would be dealing with relationship problems so soon after their wedding. For one, Xo will have to accept that Darci (Justina Machado) is pregnant with Rogelio's baby.

When Xo and Rogelio took a break from their relationship due to her refusal to have another child with him, he then decided to form an agreement with matchmaker Darci. He would get her pregnant and things would remain platonic between them.

In last season's finale, it was revealed that the attempt was successful. Darci's baby bump was huge and Jane (Gina Rodriguez) had to step back and process everything slowly when she saw her condition. It did not stop Rogelio from tying the knot with Xo, though.

Although some fans are worried that the two will end up getting a divorce soon due to Darci, Snyder Urman said that even though there will be bumps along the way, the couple is more than ready to handle them all.

"Well, it's going to be difficult... for him and for Xiomara and for Darci. They are all part of each others' lives and there is no love lost at the moment. It's going to be challenging for all of them. Xo and Ro are definitely not going to have the traditional 'honeymoon period.' Right away their relationship will be challenged. But they are up for the challenge!" the EP teased in a Deadline interview.

Meanwhile, Jane has her own cross to bear. Her first love, Adam (Tyler Posey), is back in her life after many years of separation. He came just when she was sure she was falling in love with Rafael (Justin Baldoni). Fans are looking forward to seeing a love triangle developing between them. Spoilers predict that Jane will choose her baby's daddy, but Adam will be a strong contender.

"Jane the Virgin" season 4 is expected to air on Oct. 13 on The CW.