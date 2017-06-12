'Jane the Virgin' Season 4 Will on Fridays, Premieres Oct. 13

The CW's satirical rom-com series "Jane the Virgin" has been renewed for a fourth season. Recently the network announced that the upcoming season will air in the fall.

Facebook/cwjanethevirgin Promotional image for "Jane the Virgin"

The CW has announced their TV schedule for this fall. The roster includes "Jane the Virgin" season 4. The show will be back with all-new episodes starting on Friday, Oct. 13. The season premiere will follow "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend."

For the uninitiated, when the show returns to the network, it will not be in its regular time slot. The CW has decided to move "Jane the Virgin," which used to air every Monday, to the Friday line-up. The show replaces the hit supernatural drama "The Vampire Diaries," which wrapped up recently.

According to The CW president Mark Pedowitz, the network is confident with the show's success. They believe that "Jane the Virgin" will reach its full potential in its new time slot.

In a statement, Pedowitz expressed that next season will be the strongest schedule the network has ever established, as the line-up includes varying shows which appeal to different audiences.

Actor Jaime Camil, who plays Rogelio Dela Vega, suggests that the show's success lies in its portrayal of its characters. Speaking to DC Metro Theater Arts, Camil shared, "Just the fact that we are not portrayed as a caricature of Latinos is a win in itself." He then added, "Kudos to the network and our showrunner Jennie Urman who allows us to portray ourselves with respect like normal middle-class Americans who happen to be Latino. It's just brilliant in that way."

Furthermore, the actor told the news outlet what it is like to be on the set on "Jane the Virgin." According to him, everyday seems like a party whenever he is with the cast and crew of the show.

"Jane the Virgin" season 4 premieres on Friday, Oct. 13 at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.

