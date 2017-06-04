'Jane the Virgin' Spoilers, News: Fans Will Be 'Surprised' by Narrator Reveal, Anthony Mendez teases

When the identity of the narrator of "Jane the Virgin" is revealed, fans will be "very surprised," voice actor Anthony Mendez reveals.

Facebook/cwjanethevirgin Promotional image for "Jane the Virgin"

In an interview with Latina, Mendez likened the big reveal to "Gossip Girl." The voice actor hinted that it might be as shocking as finding out that a man, Dan Humphrey, turned out to be gossip girl.

"I think that could be done here, where I wouldn't have to be on screen because it literally isn't really me," Mendez told the publication. "I'm really looking forward to how they are going to reveal that, because I think that most people are going to be very, very surprised on how that turns out."

When Mendez took on the role, he did so while believing that the narrator has some ties to the titular character. Eventually, showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman told Mendez that his character is related to Jane.

Mendez interprets his character as a father figure to Jane, like a father or an uncle, or a grandfather.

Contrary to his beliefs, a popular "Jane the Virgin" fan theory suggests that the show, which is told from the perspective of a grown man, is actually Jane's (Gina Rodriguez) grown-up son.

"Jane the Virgin" has been renewed for a fourth season. When The CW's satirical rom-com returns with an all-new season, it will not be on its regular time slot on Mondays. "Jane the Virgin" has been moved to Fridays at 9 p.m. EST.

The show replaces the hit supernatural drama "The Vampire Diaries," which just wrapped up recently. On behalf of the network, The CW president Mark Pedowitz shared that they are confident about the show's success.

The transfer is their strategy to improve ratings as well as to provide their patrons with a variety of shows. In turn, they are able to provide their advertisers with a broader audience.

More updates should arrive soon.