'Jane the Virgin' Star Gina Rodriguez News: Actress Thanks Dad on Father's Day for Being Her 'Best Friend'

"Jane the Virgin" Star Gina Rodriguez marked this year's Father's Day with a special message to her dad, Genaro, for being a special friend as well as her parent.

The 32-year old actress took to social media to post a special Father's Day greeting to her dad, with a post on her Instagram account showing her and Genaro posing for a selfie on Monday, June 19.

In her Instagram post, Rodriguez called her dad her best friend as she thanked him for making her smile and being a parent to her and her sisters. Her father Genaro had a lot of influence on her success, as it was him who instilled the right mindset on the actress when she was growing up.

The father of "Jane the Virgin" star made Rodriguez, as a child, repeat a simple motivational phrase every day, according to the International Business Times.

The present success that the actress is enjoying today could be attributed in part to the short mantra her dad taught her during her growing years: "Today is going to be a great day. I can and I will."

It is this same positive attitude that she inherited from her dad that Rodriguez shared in her interview with the California State University at Fresno. "I get fueled by the idea of solution versus problem," Rodriguez said. "Right now, you think you're the problem, but, on the contrary, you are the solution. You are a strong badass woman," she added, noting how the opportunity for self-improvement, especially for women like her, is always there.

Rodriguez has faced an uphill battle in her journey to success in the TV industry as a Latina woman. The values that her dad had instilled in her from a young age will eventually turn her into a lead actress who has her own production company. She is also an activist for the representation of Latino women on television.

"Girls like me were never the lead in TV shows," Rodriguez explained to students of Fresno State. "If you want to see yourself, support yourself," the actress added.