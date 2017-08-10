Janet Jackson 65-Pound Weight Loss News: Singer Ready to Take the Stage Again in Her Slim Post-Baby Body

Reuters/Kevork Djansezian Featured in the image is singer Janet Jackson.

Janet Jackson is back in action after giving birth to her son, Eissa, in January. She is back in the rehearsal studio, gearing up for her upcoming world tour.



Earlier this week, Jackson showed off her slim post-baby figure on Twitter, sharing a photo of herself during rehearsals.

Hey u guys. I’m so excited for the State of the World Tour. We r in rehearsal mode. See u guys in 1 month! pic.twitter.com/CUIrfbzJ1l — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) August 8, 2017

A source has told Entertainment Tonight that the 51-year-old singer has been rehearsing almost 15 to 16 hours per day. This is in preparation for her "State of the World Tour," which will start on Sept. 7, with Lafayette, Louisiana as her first stop.

As seen in the recent photo, Jackson has obviously shed a lot of pounds months after giving birth. A huge factor for the weight loss could be the intense rehearsals, which have been keeping her busy for the past several weeks. Despite the "grueling schedule" for rehearsals, the pop icon is said to be giving it her all for the love of showmanship.

"She has lost more than 65 pounds and has her pre-baby body back and then some," the source also told the news outlet. "It's possible that she could lose another 10 pounds before the start of the tour," the insider added.

It can be recalled that she announced her pregnancy last year in May, which led her to postpone the second leg of her "Unbreakable" world tour. Now, there is no stopping her from blowing the crowd away again.

"She is just starting to get her head into her upcoming tour now, and starting to gear up mentally," a source told The Hollywood Life last month. "She knows it is time to get back to work, and the lucky thing is that she will be able to take Eissa with her, so it's not like she has to make a choice between motherhood and career — Janet really has got it all," the source added.

Eissa, who is now seven months old, is said to join Jackson on the road for the tour. She shares her son with estranged husband Wissam Al Mana, whom she is in the process of divorcing.

The singer is currently back in Los Angeles with family, after spending some time in London.