Janet Jackson and Wissam Al Mana Divorce News: Estranged Couple Face Off in High Court for Divorce Hearing

Janet Jackson has been spotted outside the High Court in London as she began divorce proceedings with her estranged husband, Qatari business magnate Wissam Al Mana.

REUTERS/Kevork DjansezianJanet Jackson accepts the Ultimate Icon Award during the 2015 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California, June 28, 2015.

Jackson and Al Mana first met in 2010 during the summer opening of a new hotel in Dubai. After getting married in 2012, they decided to call it quits in January of this year — just months after the pop singer gave birth to their first child, Eissa.

The "Rhythm Nation" singer appeared to be in good spirits when she was seen leaving the Royal Courts of Justice on Thursday. She sported a white button-down shirt with a black cardigan and black pants, styling her hair in a top knot. Al Mana, on the other hand, appeared somber and wore an all-black ensemble.

Onlookers also noticed Jackson's slimmer figure, probably a result of her preparations for her upcoming concert tour. "She looks great! There is definitely a noticeable weight loss. It looks like she is getting back in fighting form to start her tour," a source told Entertainment Tonight.

Jackson and Al Mana reportedly did not interact with each other. They both left the premises immediately after the hearing. Jackson was joined by her legal team and brother Randy Jackson, while Al Mana left the courthouse without an entourage.



Fox News noted that the custody of their son could be a major issue for the estranged couple because Jackson is heading off to a statewide tour. The 56-city North American tour might be difficult for Jackson if Al Mana decides to put up a custody fight for Eissa. While that issue has yet to be resolved, sources have said that Jackson will continue to reside in London, where Al Mana also owns a house.