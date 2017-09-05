Japan's Princess Mako Leaves Imperial Status to Marry College Friend

REUTERS/Shizuo Kambayashi Princess Mako, the elder daughter of Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko, and her fiancee Kei Komuro, a university friend of Princess Mako, smile during a press conference to announce their engagement at Akasaka East Residence in Tokyo, Japan, September 3, 2017.

While girls in fairy tales get royal status by marrying a prince at the end of the book, Japan's real-life Princess Mako is leaving her castle to marry a commoner she met and fell in love with in college.

The Imperial Household Agency held a press conference on Sunday attended by Princess Mako and her fiancé, Kei Komuro, to confirm their engagement, according to Japan Times. Under the Imperial House Law, Princess Mako is required to drop her royal status in order to marry a commoner.

Princess Mako and Komuro initially planned to announce their plans to get married in July, however, they deemed it was not the appropriate moment since extreme floods devastated Kyushu island at the time.

For the princess, her husband-to-be has "bright smiles ... like the sun." On the other hand, the 25-year-old law firm employee likened Princess Mako to the moon that "has been quietly watching over me."

They first met while attending college at Tokyo's International Christian University and started developing a close friendship back in 2012. Before leaving Japan for their study abroad programs — Princess Mako went to the University of Edinburgh while Komuro attended the University of California, Los Angeles — they had already started dating.

Despite the distance, the couple shared: "We were far from each other for a long period of time, but we continued contacting each other and deepened our relationship." In December 2013, Komuro proposed by asking Princess Mako to marry him "in the future."

Their engagement will only become official after a ceremony called Nosai no Gi where Komuro will present gifts to the Imperial Palace.

Their marriage is set for 2018 — the same year when 83-year-old Emperor Akihito will give up his claims to the Chrysanthemum Throne.

As Princess Mako leaves behind her Imperial status, she will become an ordinary citizen of Japan and will be subjected to the same rights and policies. This will also bring down the total number of Imperial family members to 18.

In the light of Princess Mako's engagement and Emperor Akihito's nearing abdication of his royal duties, Japan faces the dwindling number of qualified people to sit on the Chrysanthemum Throne.

Crown Prince Naruhito will replace Emperor Akihito next year as Japan's 126th Emperor. His brother, Prince Fumihito, is next in line after him. Prince Hisahito of Akishino, the third in line, turns 11 years old on Sept. 6.