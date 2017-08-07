'Jar of Hearts' Singer Christina Perri Announces She Is Pregnant With First Child

Christina Perri is expecting her first child with fiancé Paul Costabile.

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Singer and songwriter Christina Perri recently announced her pregnancy on social media.

The singer, who is best known for hits like "Jar of Hearts" and "A Thousand Years," announced her pregnancy on Instagram this weekend. Perri posted a black-and-white photo of her all smiles as her young niece, Tesla, touched her baby bump. Across the image were the words, "Tesla's little cousin is coming soon," along with an arrow pointing to the brunette beauty's growing bump. "Guess what?" Perri wrote in the caption.

This is not the first huge milestone that Perri announced on social media. Back in June, the Philadelphia-born star revealed her engagement to Costabile via an Instagram photo of her diamond ring. "Paul asked me to marry him tonight & I said yes!" she captioned the photo, which now has over 58,000 likes.

According to Us Weekly, the couple met during an interview in 2013. They eventually started dating around January 2016. Costabile currently works as an entertainment journalist for The Hollywood Reporter. After proposing to Perri, he said he always knew he wanted to have a future with her since they first met.

"I knew I wanted to ask this girl to marry me the day she walked into the green screen for an interview almost 4 years ago. I finally asked her right here tonight and she said yes !!!" he shared via social media.

The 30-year-old songstress had her big break in the music industry when she put out the single "A Thousand Years" in 2012. It was featured on the soundtrack of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 2."

The song became a certified four-time platinum after it sold four million copies in the United States. Perri then released her "A Very Merry Perri Christmas" EP in 2012, followed by "Head or Heart" in 2014.