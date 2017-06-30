Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Welcome Baby Boy Jack Oscar

Former Victoria Secret Angel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley gave birth to her first child with "Fast and Furious" actor Jason Statham.

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley welcome first child Jack Oscar

The 30-year-old model took to Instagram to announce their exciting news. She shared a photo of her son's hand holding her finger, and wrote, "Our little man arrived! Jack Oscar Statham – 8.8lbs on Saturday June 24th."

The couple first confirmed that they were expecting in February. Huntington-Whiteley did so by sharing a photo of her wearing a bikini, baring her baby bump.

Since their announcement, the then-mom-to-be kept everyone posted on her growing belly and their growing family. Aside from her social media posts, over the course of her pregnancy, she has walked the red carpet with Statham, looking phenomenal with her growing bump.

Hours after Huntington-Whiteley shared the news, her fiancé was spotted in public for the first time since their son's birth. He was seen driving his car around Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Statham and Huntington-Whiteley have been together since 2010. They revealed their engagement in January of last year.

Now that they have a child, will the U.K.-born actors return to their home country? Years before Huntington-Whiteley got pregnant, she told Elle U.K. that living in Los Angeles is hard because her family is not within reach.

She once said, "Having a family is something I think about for sure, and whether I'd live here in America or in England. But it's not always as simple as that. I have no idea what will happen, but it'll be interesting to find out, right?"

Perhaps fans of the celebrity couple will find out the answer to this in the months to come.

But one thing is for sue, this new mama will now make her child her first priority. "I think there is naturally a point where you think, I don't care about myself as number one any more. I want to care about other things," she said in a 2012 interview with Elle U.K.