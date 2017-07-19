JaVale McGee Reportedly Unhappy With the Golden State Warriors

Reuters/Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee (1) dunks the ball over Portland Trail Blazers forward Noah Vonleh (21) in the first half of game four of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Moda Center, April 24, 2017.

By re-signing Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston and Zaza Pachulia, the Golden State Warriors are ready for another title run next season.

Of course, they aren't bringing everyone back. Ian Clark probably won't be back in Warriors uniform next season, but that's to be expected since he can earn more playing elsewhere. In any case, the team has veteran wings Nick Young and Omri Casspi on the roster and they can easily fill Clark's role in the second unit.

Well, Clark may not be the only key reserve who's not coming back.

Javale McGee resurrected his career when he joined the team last season and he has played fairly well for the team in limited minutes off the bench as Pachulia's backup. However, the Warriors don't seem to be that interested in bringing him back.

According to the Mercury News' Marcus Thompson II, McGee's not happy with the Warriors because they never gave him the chance to challenge for the starting center role. Aside from that, the team also used all of the $5.2-million mid-level exception available to sign Young.

"McGee believed his play this season earned him more minutes and money, and is looking for that on the market," Thompson said.

Thompson added that the Warriors are currently looking for a third-string center and their best option is to re-sign McGee. Of course, they can always give the role to one of their young big men, but Thompson doesn't think they are ready.

"Third-year big man Kevon Looney has shown scarce growth and though finally healthy still moves like ketchup in a glass bottle. And second-year center Damon Jones isn't exactly lighting up summer league. The best-looking of the young bigs is rookie Jordan Bell, who is a rookie," he wrote in his report.

The most the Warriors can offer McGee is the veteran minimum of around two-million dollars, so he must be willing to take another pay cut if he wants to re-sign with the team.