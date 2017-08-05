Jay-Z and Beyonce News: Music Icons Enjoy Romantic Date Night Sans Kids

Reuters / Lucas Jackson Hip-hop and R&B couple Beyonce and Jay-Z recently welcomed their twins.

Music power couple Jay-Z and Beyonce took a time off from their parenting duties for some quality time with each other several weeks after the birth of their twins in June.

On Instagram, the "Love on Top" singer shared several photos of her rapper husband and herself while enjoying a rare date night sans their five-year-old daughter Ivy Blue and their newborn twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, who were born in June.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Aug 4, 2017 at 12:26pm PDT

In her post, both Beyonce and Jay-Z are seen enjoying a glass of red wine, and fans of the music icons were reportedly amazed at how the mother-of-three managed to keep her body fit based on her dress with a plunging neckline.

The photos came after the couple were spotted on another date at their favorite sushi joint, Sushi Park, which the former Destiny's Child singer had to avoid when she was still carrying her twins inside her womb.

A source told People that the couple frequented the restaurant in the past since they both enjoy eating sushi. Another onlooker shared their observation with the publication. "They seemed great. They were both in a great mood — they chatted and were friendly. They had a bodyguard wait outside the restaurant. They stayed for about an hour," the onlooker states.

Another source also claims that the multi-awarded Grammy singer is enjoying being a mother of three right now. "Beyoncé is happy with just being a mom right now. She has no plans to work. She seems relaxed and very happy. Everything is good with her and Jay, and they seem to have a lot of fun raising their family together," the source states.

Aside from the new babies, Jay-Z is also busy promoting his new album "4:44" where he opened up about his marriage with Beyonce and the infidelity issue that he admitted in his tracks.