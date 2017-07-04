Jay Z and Beyonce Trademark Twins' Names Rumi and Sir

Jay Z and Beyonce have named their twins Rumi and Sir. The twins, who were reportedly born around mid-June, are now join the growing Carter family. And like their older sister Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir are also getting their names trademarked.

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Jay Z and Beyonce have brought their newborn twins home.

According to reports, Jay Z and Beyonce have applied to have "Rumi Carter" and "Sir Carter" trademarked. A form is said to have been submitted to the United States Trade Mark and Patent Office, RTE reported.

According to TMZ, the documents were filed on June 26, which is around the time the twins were brought home from the hospital. The application was filed by the same California-based agency that filed the trademark for "Blue Ivy Carter" last year.

The trademark applications will allow Beyonce and Jay Z to sell fragrances, clothes, key chains, strollers, water bottles, hair ribbons, playing cards, tote bags, and other products presumably for a baby items line from the Carter empire.

Although Beyonce and Jay Z themselves have remained quiet about the twins' birth, reports went out that the "Lemonade" singer had given birth. Their family members also seemed to confirm the news via their social media accounts, particularly Beyonce's father, who took to Twitter and wrote, "They're here!"

Meanwhile, the name Rumi appears to be in reference to 13th-century poet and Muslim scholar Jalaluddin al-Rumi. While "Sir" is a common title used before a man's first name, it seems to also have a reference to the poet Rumi. In one of Rumi's famous poems, the word "Sir" is used.

Five-year-old Blue Ivy's name also has poetic references. The name is taken from Rebecca Solnit's 2005 novel "A Field Guide to Getting Lost".

"The world is blue at its edges and in its depths," an excerpt from the novel reads. "The blue at the farthest reaches of the places where you see for miles, the blue of distance."