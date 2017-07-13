JAY-Z Announces '4:44' Tour Dates, Admits Flaws in Marriage to Beyoncé

REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON JAY-Z's '4:44' tour will begin in October.

JAY-Z is accompanying the release of his 13th solo album, "4:44," with a North American tour beginning later this year.

There are currently 31 dates listed for the tour, which will kick off in Anaheim, California, on Oct. 27. This will be followed by stops in Nevada, Texas, Florida, Massachusetts, New York and Canada, among others. The tour will end in Los Angeles, California, on Dec. 21, which means the father of three will be making it home in time to spend Christmas with his family.

Tickets were made available on Tuesday, July 10, as part of a pre-sale event for TIDAL members. General public tickets will be available for purchase on Friday, July 14, via Live Nation.

For his latest endeavor, JAY-Z, who recently changed his name again, did not stop with a studio album. The rapper also released two videos titled "The Story of O.J." and "4:44." Additionally, footnote videos for the two clips were also released. The latter, titled "Footnotes for '4:44,'" had a duration of 11 minutes and boasted of many celebrity appearances. In the video, JAY-Z admitted that his marriage to Beyoncé was not constructed on a foundation of pure truth.

"This is my real life," JAY-Z said in the video (via PEOPLE). "I just ran into this place and we built this big, beautiful mansion of a relationship that wasn't totally built on the 100 percent truth and it starts cracking. Things start happening that the public can see."

Cheating allegations date as far back as 2014 when Beyoncé's sister, Solange, attacked the "Drunk In Love" rapper in an elevator. It was never confirmed by the family, though Beyoncé's album, "Lemonade," which was released last year, heavily hinted at JAY-Z's infidelity.

JAY-Z seemed to confirm the cheating claims in "4:44," where he got more personal and emotional. He even referenced "Becky with the good hair," who was first called out on Beyoncé's "Sorry."

The couple have been married since 2008. They recently welcomed twins to the Knowles-Carter family.