Jay-Z Kanye West Feud News: Did West Leave Tidal Because of Money Issues?

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Feud between Jay-Z and Kanye Wests heats up.

Jay-Z seems to have dissed his former friend Kanye West in the first single from his latest album "4:44."

In the track called "Kill Jay-Z," the rapper sounded like he was talking about West's lengthy concert rant about him and his wife Beyonce during the Sacramento leg of his Saint Pablo Tour in November 2016.

"I know people backstab you, I feel bad too," the track's lyrics stated as reported by Entertainment Weekly. "But this 'f— everybody' attitude ain't natural/ But you ain't the same, this ain't KumbaYe/ But you got hurt because you did cool by 'Ye/ You gave him 20 million without blinkin'/ He gave you 20 minutes on stage, f— was he thinkin'?/ 'F— wrong with everybody?' is what you sayin'/ But if everybody's crazy, you're the one that's insane."

This reportedly offended West's wife Kim Kardashian. "She thinks it was a low blow to diss Kanye and throw around words like 'insane' after all he's been through," a source reportedly told HollywoodLife exclusively. "Kanye had a real difficult time last year and is still coming out of it, so to hit him like that wasn't cool."

While the two rappers have yet to address the rumored feud, new reports claim that West officially left Jay-Z's Tidal music subscription company due to a reported money dispute.

Several sources who have a connection with Tidal told TMZ that West was not happy with his contract with the company because of money issues. They also revealed that Tidal still owes him over $3 million for compensation.

One of the insiders claim that West was disappointed when his "The Life of Pablo" album provided one and a half million new subscribers to Tidal, which he was supposed to get extra pay for.

However, Tidal claims that West was not able to deliver the videos that were stipulated in his contract. West, on the other hand, claims that he will deliver the needed videos after he gets the pay.

Camps of both rappers have yet to talk about the issue at the moment.