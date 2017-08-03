JAY-Z Kanye West Feud News: Fans Took West's Side After British Documentary Shed Light on Former Friends' Public Spat

Reuters/Phil MacCarten Feuding hip-hop stars Kanye West and JAY-Z

Hip hop fans are now taking Kanye West's side in his rumored feud with JAY-Z after the release of the documentary "Public Enemies – JAY-Z vs Kanye" on Channel 4.

According to reports, fans shared their opinions regarding the controversial falling out between the two hip hop moguls on social media when the British documentary was aired on Monday.

Some of the fans believed that the "Holy Grail" rapper bullied and used the "All of the Lights" artist for his personal benefits when the latter was just starting out in the industry.

One of the fans revealed that the documentary provided a good light on West, while JAY-Z appeared to be the one who caused the problem between the two.

Another claimed that the husband of reality TV star Kim Kardashian went out of his way to earn favors from JAY-Z and his wife Beyoncé, but JAY-Z opted to diss him during a low point in his life.

Meanwhile, a few came to JAY-Z's defense, saying that West will not be where he is right now if not for the former's help.

The public found out about that the feud between the former friends started after West launched a long tirade against JAY-Z during the Sacramento leg of his Saint Pablo tour back in 2014, where he called out on his former mentor on stage. "JAY-Z call me bruh, you still ain't call me. JAY-Z, I know you got killers. Please don't send em at my head. Just call me," the 40-year-old rapper stated.

JAY-Z, on the other hand, addressed the feud in one of the tracks of his latest album "4:44" saying: "I know people backstab you, I feel bad too / But this f--k everybody attitude ain't natural / But you ain't the same, this ain't KumbaYe / But you got hurt because you did cool by 'Ye / You gave him 20 million without thinkin' / He gave you 20 minutes on stage, f--k was he thinkin'? / 'F--k wrong with everybody?' is what you sayin' / But if everybody's crazy, you're the one that's insane."

Reps from both camps have yet to comment about the documentary that was aired on Channel 4.