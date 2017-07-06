Jay-Z New Album 4:44 Is an Apology Letter to Beyonce

Rapper and producer Jay-Z recently dropped his new album "4:44" and it has caused a lot of uproar. Is the singer really manning up to his crimes?

REUTERS / Lucy Nicholson Blue Ivy Carter and her superstar parents Jay-Z and Beyonce during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards

Jay-Z's new album "4:44" seems to be the answer to Beyonce's "Lemonade." After the female singer dropped her controversial album that basically confirmed all the allegations surrounding her husband's cheating, Jay-Z finally cemented all the issues and gave the fans a much larger view on what really happened.

In one of the songs in "4:44" with the same title, the rapper bared his soul and talked about cheating and how his children helped him open his eyes, "I apologize often womanize. Took for my child to be born, See through a woman's eyes. Took for these natural twins to believe in miracles, took me too long for this song. I don't deserve you." During the course of the song, Jay-Z explained how his children opened his eyes about his mistakes. Explaining that the thought of his children finding out what he did will crush him.

In one of the tracks in the same album, the rapper also shared about Beyonce's pregnancy difficulties and apologized for her multiple miscarriages. He apologized not just to his wife but also to all their stillborn children who had to suffer from his sins.

Lastly, Jay-Z also talked about the controverstial elevator moment he had with Beyonce and Solange in the song "Kill Jay-Z." He talked about how Beyonce "egged" her sister to slap him.

The album seems to be an apology to Beyonce. Reports suggest that the title "4:44" itself is a salute to their relationship despite the rapper's other inspiration for the title; explaining that the number four always meant something for the couple. Jay was born on Dec. 4, Beyonce was born on Sept. 4 and their wedding anniversary happens on April 4, the couple even have a matching tattoo of that number on their wedding fingers.

Jay-Z will start his "4:44" tour later this summer.