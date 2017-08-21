Jay Z Opens Up About His Rumored Feud With Kanye West

There have been reports of Jay Z and Kanye West feuding for a while, although none of the singers have opened up about the issue until recently.

In an interview with Rap Radar, Jay Z said he has a "real, real problem" with Kanye West.

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Beyonce, Jay-z and Blue Ivy are now a family of five with Rumi and Sir Carter's addition.

In the interview, Jay Z discussed his song "Kill Jay Z" and addressed rumors that the song is a diss track against his former friend. He explained that the song was really about Jay Z himself and not about Kanye.

However, Jay Z did say that he did get hurt by Kanye West's rant about him and his wife Beyonce last year. "But what really hurt me was, you can't bring my kids and my wife into it, Kanye's my little brother. He's talked about me 100 times. He made a song called 'Big Brother,'" Jay Z said, as quoted by Independent.

The Tidal founder added: "We've gotten past bigger issues. But you brought my family into it, now it's a problem with me. That's a real, real problem. And he knows it's a problem."

The rant Jay Z was referring to was the one Kanye West made during his concert in November last year. At that time, Kanye accused Beyonce of refusing to perform at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards with him unless her "Formation" video beat his own music video to win the Video of the Year award.

After his on-stage tirade, Kanye West canceled the rest of his Saint Pablo tour and checked himself into a hospital to receive treatment, E News reported.

Jay Z also spoke about Kanye's decision to pull out all his music from Tidal, saying it was Kanye's decision, and he didn't want to hold him back from doing whatever he wants.

In July this year, reports claimed that Kanye was planning to remove all of his songs from Tidal and that the music streaming service company owes him money for his 2016 album "The Life of Pablo."