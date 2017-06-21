JAY-Z Releases '4:44' Visual Album Teaser, Changes Name

JAY-Z has a new visual album called "4:44" dropping soon, and a teaser video has dropped online in anticipation of the momentous occasion. In addition to that, the rapper has changed his name and brought back the hyphen.

In partnership with Tidal, Sprint has released a teaser video of the upcoming visual album. Titled after the rapper's father, "Adnis" features Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali and Danny Glover as JAY-Z spits rhymes in the background.

"Letter to my dad that I never wrote. Speeches I prepared that I never spoke," he rapped.

Prior to the teaser video's release, "4:44" appeared on many posters both online and off. The visual album is set to arrive on June 30.

In other news, JAY-Z has reinstated the hyphen in his name ahead of the release of "4:44," according to Entertainment Weekly. The "Drunk in Love" rapper also switched to all caps. He was previously known as Jay Z, removing the hyphen after he released "Magna Carta Holy Grail" in 2013.

The Grammy Award winner has had quite the time this past week. He was honored at the 48th Annual Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction and Awards Gala in New York, becoming the first rapper to be inducted. However, he missed the event reportedly due to his wife Beyoncé being in labor.

While the power couple have yet to confirm the news, Beyoncé's father, Mathew Knowles, revealed in a Twitter post that the family has grown by two.

Hairstylist Chuck Amos also cheered the "Formation" singer on with an Instagram post. The sex of the twins have yet to be announced, though former President Barack Obama is thought to have hinted at it in a video shout-out.

"Jay and I are also fools for our daughters, although he's gonna have me beat once those two twins show up," Obama said.

"4:44" will be available on Sprint and Tidal on June 30.

Watch the teaser below: