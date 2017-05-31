'Jeepers Creepers 4' Premiere, Cast News, Spoilers: 4th Film Already in the Works; Original Cast Member Gina Philips Member Returns

The fourth film in the "Jeepers Creeper" franchise is already in the works, despite the third one not arriving yet. Gina Philips, from the first "Jeepers Creepers" film, returns in "Jeepers Creepers 4."

Facebook/JeepersCreepersMovieGina Philips returns as Trish Jenner in "Jeepers Creepers 4."

The third "Jeepers Creepers" film, titled "Cathedral," is set to hit theaters sometime this year. While the film has yet to premiere, the fourth sequel is already underway.

The news was confirmed by Philips, who portrayed Trisha Jenner in the original "Jeepers Creepers" film.

In an interview with Diabolique, Philips had a hard time explaining the details without spoiling or giving away any important plot information about the upcoming "Jeepers Creepers 4."

"The plan is for this stuff to go to screen in the next 'Jeepers Creepers' movie. [Writer] Victor (Salva) has written what happens from the second after the conclusion of 'Jeepers Creepers 3,'" the actress explained.

Philips added that "Jeepers Creepers 4" will reveal what happened to her character in the 15 years since her story in the first film.

Phillips' Trisha created an iconic character in the film's release back in 2001 by breaking gender stereotypes. In the first "Jeepers Creepers" film, Trisha outdid and outlived her brother, Darry (Justin Long), in any way possible, which is unusually seen in movies.

"She wasn't written as the typical girl," the actress explained.

"The script could have said 'Darry' for all the Trish lines and she would have then been a boy. It wasn't divided by: this is what a boy acts like and this is what a girl acts like. They are both fully formed humans," Philips revealed.

Aside from Philips, her co-star in the first film Jonathan Breck, who portrayed the Creeper, and Meg Foster, who is known for "They Live" and "Stepfather II," will be joining the cast in "Jeepers Creepers 4."

There is no release date confirmed yet for "Jeepers Creepers 4."