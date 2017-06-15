Jenelle Evans and Son Jace News: 'Teen Mom 2' Star Reunites With Eldest Child

After the highly-publicized custody battle against her own mother, 'Teen Mom 2' star Jenelle Evans finally reunited with her eldest son, Jace.

Facebook/TeenMom2 A promotional image for "Teen Mom 2."

During Memorial Day weekend, Evans spent an "amazing" time with her 7-year-old son after five weeks of being apart.

In an interview with E! News, the reality star said that spending time with her eldest made her very happy.

"It felt amazing to finally be reunited," Evans stated. "He was so happy he didn't even know what to do first when he got home. I was nervous a little bit because I didn't want Jace thinking it was me that didn't want to visit with him, but when he arrived everything was back to the way it used to be."

Their reunion was witnessed by Evans' other son Kaiser, her fiancé David Eason and his daughter Maryssa, as well as the couple's newborn daughter Ensley Jolie.

The reality star also admitted that she became emotional when she first saw Jace but opted not to show it to the other kids because she did not want them to think that she was crying because she was upset.

She further shared that Jace appeared to have a good time during the weekend that they were together as if they were never apart. The small family reportedly enjoyed bike rides and hiking within the nearby woods.

Evans just reached a resolution with her mother Barbara regarding her visitation rights with Jace. In an interview with People, the reality star's lawyer Heather D. Kaemmer revealed that both parties finally had an agreement regarding the shared custody of the child.

"Barbara and Jenelle settled on a custody schedule that allows them to share time with Jace," the lawyer stated. "The new Order grants Jenelle specific periods of time with Jace so that Barbara no longer has the authority to determine if and when Jenelle can spend time with her son."