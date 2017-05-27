Jenelle Evans Custody Battle Updates: 'Teen Mom 2' star settles custody for son Jace with mother Barbara

"Teen Mom 2" star Jenelle Evans finally settled on a custody arrangement with her mother Barbara Evans that will give both of them significant time to care for her 7-year-old son Jace.

The reality show star's lawyer Heather D. Kaemmer reportedly told People that Evans will be allowed to spend time with her son. This will modify the 2010 court order in which it was ruled that the TV personality can only see her oldest child "as arranged by and at the discretion of the Plaintiff (Barbara Evans) and according to the terms and conditions set out by the Plaintiff."

According to the lawyer, the mother and daughter duo managed to agree on a custody schedule that lets them share time with Jace. "The new Order grants Jenelle specific periods of time with Jace so that Barbara no longer has the authority to determine if and when Jenelle can spend time with her son," Kaemmer stated.

The lawyer also mentioned that the settlement that was agreed upon before the new custody trial, which was scheduled on Wednesday, May 24, reopened the case allows the young mother to have a "specific" visitation rights and let her speak to Jace's school and hospital personnel to receive firsthand information about her child.

In an interview with US Weekly, Evan's mother broke her silence regarding the outcome of the settlement that she made with her daughter.

"I think that in the end, our whole family will be very happy," Barbara stated. "My main concern was that my daughter and I would have a very drawn out court battle, and luckily that was not the case. I love her and don't want to fight with her in a courtroom! It actually went much more smoothly than I could have hoped."

The reality show star, on the other hand, told E! News that while she is currently happy with the outcome of the settlement, she will still fight to have the full custody over her son Jace in the future.