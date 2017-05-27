Jenelle Evans Has Visitation Schedule, Custody Agreement In Place For Her Son Jace

A new custody agreement has now been reached by Jenelle Evans and her estranged mother Barbara when it comes to the former's son Jace.

Facebook/Teen Mom 2An image from the show's official Facebook page.

The custody agreement was reached recently and it granted Jenelle visitation rights to her son, E! News reported.

According to the terms of the agreement, Jenelle will be able to have Jace with her during weekends, holidays and during the summer.

Jenelle's attorney, Heather D. Kaemmer, further detailed the terms of the agreement reached by the two parties.

Speaking to People, Kaemmer revealed that "The new Order grants Jenelle specific periods of time with Jace so that Barbara no longer has the authority to determine if and when Jenelle can spend time with her son."

Furthermore, the agreement also allowed Jenelle to speak to school and medical personnel regarding Jace, and she may even receive records pertaining to her son.

Barbara still has primary custody of Jace.

Jenelle also talked briefly about the agreement and revealed that what matters most to her right now is that she is no longer "restricted" when it comes to when she can be with her son.

Still, Jenelle has indicated that this ordeal is not over just yet and stated that her son "will be home one day, but today wasn't the day, sadly."

Jenelle has not revealed when she plans to fight for full custody again, however, and only shared that she will do so once "the time is right."

For now, Jenelle expressed that she is happy to simply spend time again with her son.

As for her mother, Jenelle revealed that her feelings for her mom have remained unchanged even with the new agreement now in place, which hinted that they may still not be on the same page.

More news about Jenelle Evans and her son Jace should be made available in the future.