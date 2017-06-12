Jenelle Evans News: 'Teen Mom 2' Star Spends Weekend With Son Jace, Talks About Father in New Memoir

Jenelle Evans took her son Jace on a fun-filled beach trip over the weekend as a way to celebrate the end of the long-running custody battle with her mother Barbara.

On Instagram, the "Teen Mom 2" star shared several photos of herself and her son while having fun on the beach. One of the photos showed the mother and son riding a horse. She also shared a photo of Jace with a fish that he caught while the two of them went spearfishing, as well as her own photo while playing on a swing.

The trip happened two weeks after the reality star and her mother reached a custody settlement on May 24, where she will be allowed to have more visitation time with her eldest son.

"I'm not restricted to when my mom says I can have my son and at the moment that's all I care about," the 26-year-old mother of three told E! News after the settlement was set. "I just want to spend time with my son. He will be home one day, but today wasn't the day, sadly."

Aside from spending time with Jace, Evans is also currently busy preparing for the release of her upcoming memoir titled "Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom" which will be out on shelves on July 25.

According to a separate report from E!, Evans openly talked about her relationship with her father Robert Evans, who she claimed was only present in her life for a short time. However, the "Teen Mom 2" regular claimed that she and her father very close during the time that they were together.

However, her father suddenly decided to cut himself out of her life. Yet she still believes that they can cross paths again in the future.

"Even now, as a grown woman, we don't talk. Maybe one day that will change. Maybe one day we can find one another, get to know each other, and he can finally be my father. Until then, he is just my biological dad," she wrote in her upcoming memoir.