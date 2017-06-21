Jenelle Evans News: 'Teen Mom 2' Star to Reveal Wedding Date Soon

"Teen Mom 2" star Jenelle Evans has revealed that a date for her already announced wedding plan has been set, and she will reveal it soon.

One of Evans' followers on Twitter asked the "Teen Mom 2" star if she and would-be husband David Eason have already picked a wedding date. Without beating around the bush, the TV-reality star answered yes, although she did not reveal when. Despite the non-disclosure of the chosen date, though, Evans promised that she and Eason would reveal it soon.

To recall, Evans and Eason previously revealed that they were drawing a bead on tying the knot this fall. In an interview with E! News, the "Teen Mom 2" star revealed that she wants her upcoming wedding to have a "backyard rustic theme" with an "elegant, sweet and Southern" vibe to be attended by close friends and family members.

In the same interview, Evans revealed that she and Evans have been working together in planning their wedding. Thankfully, they see eye-to-eye in the preparation stages as, after all, she and Eason have similar tastes, said Evans.

Evans also said that while she wants her wedding to be attended by family members, she was not sure if she would invite her mother. After all, avid "Teen Mom 2" fans know too well that the two have a less than ideal mother-daughter relationship.

"The relationship I have with my mother is the same as it has always been, sadly. We have not decided if she will be invited or not. Our relationship is getting more damaged every day, but I have already told her this," Evans said back in March.

Meanwhile, after Hollywood Life reported that Evans was reaching out to her father who completely abandoned her, a representative of the "Teen Mom 2" star reached out to the publication to belie its claims.

"She hasn't attempted to reach out to him, and doesn't plan on it. He hasn't even tried reaching out to her, so she isn't interested right now," Evans' rep told Hollywood Life, which updated its report with the said statement from Evans' camp.