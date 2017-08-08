Jenelle Evans News: 'Teen Mom 2' Star's Memoir Reveals Experiencing Domestic Violence From Past Relationships

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok TV personality Jenelle Evans arrives at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 30, 2015.

Reality star Jenelle Evans, famous for being part of MTV's "Teen Mom 2," discussed experiencing domestic violence in her newly-released memoir titled "Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom."

According to In Touch Weekly, some of the striking revelations in Evans' book involve her altercations with her former partners. The reality star claimed she had been subjected to physical abuse during some of her past relationships.

Evans shared there was a time when she and ex-fiancé Gary Head got into an ugly fight after the latter went out to party without her. She recalled him grabbing her phone and destroying it by throwing it against the wall.

"He started screaming at me and I kept on crying. The next thing I knew, I couldn't breathe. Gary had attacked me. He jumped from the bed, looped his blanket around my throat and pulled it tight," Evans narrated.

The "Teen Mom 2" star's relationship with Courtland Rogers had some violent events as well, according to her book. She recalled Rogers started slapping her and even punched her when he confronted her about a text message conversation that she was having with another man.

However, Rogers recently spoke up about Evans' claims and denied physically abusing his ex-wife. He told Radar Online, "I never in my life have hit her." He added: "I never even touched her. If we were ever fighting I made sure she wouldn't hit me. I never swung or hit her or anything. That is the God's honest truth."

Rogers even claimed Evans was the one in the wrong for allegedly faking her miscarriage. In the same Radar Online interview, he said she was already with Head when she sent him (Rogers) a photo "of food coloring in her tub and tried to say it was drug use at the time that caused her to have a miscarriage."

Meanwhile, despite the ugly past Evans has shared in her memoir, she is definitely giving love a shot once more as she and current fiancé David Eason prepare for their wedding next month.