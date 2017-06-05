Jenelle Evans News: 'Teen Mom 2' Star's Mom Enlists David Eaton's Sister for Custody Battle

While Jenelle Evans and her mother Barbara managed to reach a settlement for the custody of the former's eldest son Jace, new reports claim that the latter already had a plan to make sure that she would retain the full custody of her grandchild.

Facebook/TeenMom2 A promotional image for "Teen Mom 2."

According to a report from Radar Online, the older Evans talked to Jessica Lenn Eason to testify for her against the "Teen Mom 2" star.

"I had been subpoenaed to go there by Barbara," the sister of the reality show star's fiancé David Eason said in the interview. "She knew that Jenelle and I were feuding so she and her attorney subpoena me. I tried to get out of going, but I would have gotten in trouble if I didn't show."

Fortunately, Eaton did not have to appear in court to testify since the mother and daughter ended the custody case in a meditated mutual agreement on May 24. But she revealed that if she was forced to testify, she would have chosen to take the side of her brother and her future sister-in-law.

According to the new agreement, the "Teen Mom 2" star will have more time with her 7-year-old son while her mother will retain the full custody of the child.

"I'm not restricted to when my mom says I can have my son anymore," Evans stated in an interview with E! News. "And at the moment that's all I care about. [I] just want to spend time with my son. He will be home one day but today wasn't the day, sadly."

The TV personality also revealed that the agreement did not change her feelings towards her mother, who she has had several arguments with in the past. Evans added that she will continue fighting to get the full custody of her son in the future.

Evans' mother has yet to make a statement regarding Eaton's claims.