Jenelle Evans News: 'Teen Moms 2' Star Talks About Upcoming Wedding

"Teen Moms 2" star Jenelle Evans recently talked about her relationship with David Eason and what makes it work. The couple is set to tie the knot soon and Evans admitted how she could not wait for the big day to come.

Last Aug. 27, Evans and Eason graced the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, California, where she got to share some details about their romance. According to the reality star, she was looking forward to getting her future started with Eason. She also shared some of the things that would occupy their plates in the months following their wedding and how they plan to deal with their busy days ahead.

"We have a lot of projects that are coming up and we're working on them as a team, just like we have been, but this time together as a family. So it will be great. We're looking into house renovations, buying and flipping. I have a cosmetics line that's about to come out and he's helping me with that, just a lot of the business aspect behind it," she told Us Weekly.

Evans revealed that although the coming months would be action-packed for both of them, that will not be a problem because they always make it a point to make time for each other.

"We stay but I think that's it," she said. "You stay busy and if you stay busy there's nothing really to argue about."

Evans and Eason are set to tie the knot this month, and "Teen Moms 2" fans are already excited to see their idol in her wedding dress. In another interview from the same publication, Evans revealed that her dress would be slim-fitting and would feature a "rustic Southern theme."

Meanwhile, Evans recently met "Avatar" actress Zoe Saldana while on a flight and she tweeted just how kind she was. According to the 25-year-old mom, Saldana asked about her anxiety while flying. She also shared that she accidentally found the actress' phone after she had left and managed to return it to her.