Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt News: No Emotional Conversation Between the Ex-Couple, Reports Claim

While many were happy that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston finally had a supposed closure, Pitt, allegedly, reached out to his ex-wife and apologized for the pains he put her through when he left her for Angelina Jolie, recent reports suggest that it was not the case.

The still avid fans of Pitt and Aniston were in jubilation over the rumors claiming that the two finally had a closure following their scandalous breakup back in 2005. According to an online publication, after 12 years, Pitt reached out to his former lady love and apologized for all the pains he caused her when he dumped her over Jolie, with whom he developed a romantic relationship while filming the movie "Mr. and Mrs. Smith."

The said online publication claimed in its report that Aniston broke down in tears after her former husband apologized. It also added that, according to its source, the phone conversation has been the most intimate between the estranged couple since they parted ways 12 years ago.

Aniston is currently married to actor and screenwriter Justin Theroux.

However, according to recent reports, a representative of Aniston has belied the claim of the online publication, saying that no emotional conversation transpired between Pitt and Aniston. Reportedly, Aniston's rep has said that the attention-grabbing headline was nothing more than a fabricated piece of story.

It remains unclear, if Pitt indeed reached out to Aniston, only without offering an apology.

It can be recalled that Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt last year after two years of marriage and a 12-year relationship. While it was reported last month that the two were not pushing through with their divorce as they both wanted to see where the wind blows as far as their relationship is concerned, a source has recently revealed that, although Jolie does not enjoy being single, she does not intend to revive her relationship with Pitt.

"They are not getting back together. They are both focused on putting their children's priorities first and are getting along, but this story is clearly an outsider trying to create a storyline that doesn't exist," a source told E! News exclusively.