Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Celebrate Second Wedding Anniversary

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux celebrated their second anniversary on Saturday, Aug. 5.

Reuters/Danny Moloshok/Files Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux tied the knot in 2015.

To mark the milestone, the "Leftovers" star posted a photo on Instagram of his wife giving him a peck on the cheek. Theroux did not write much on the caption, but he marked it with emojis of a heart and a bow and arrow that can be interpreted as a sign that the couple are very much in love.

The couple are private about their marriage. The last photo he shared of him and Aniston was posted back in February in celebration of his wife's birthday. Again, a brief message was attached to it. He wrote, "HBDJ❤ XO."

Hence, the recent snap was quite the treat for their fans. Theroux's followers seem just as excited and happy to celebrate their second anniversary.

The photo that Theroux shared has been marked with salutations and various sweet messages from their supporters who are rooting for their marriage.

While many greeted them a happy anniversary and wished them the best, some took the time to say that they are "#relationshipgoals."

One of their fans wrote, "hands down the best man for such a lovely lovely woman and vice versa."

The pair first met on the set of "Tropic Thunder" and were later on reunited in "Wanderlust." Theroux proposed in August 2012, on his 41st birthday and they tied the knot in 2015 in a private ceremony. Guests who were invited were not even informed about their nuptials. They attended thinking that they were going to celebrate Theroux's birthday.

As expected, it was a star-studded event. Howard Stern, Jason Bateman, Jimmy Kimmel, Orlando Bloom, Sandra Bullock, and Aniston's "Friends" co-stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow were present.

Aniston was previously married to Brad Pitt, who recently separated with Angelina Jolie. They were together from 2000 to 2005.