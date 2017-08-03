Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt to Reunite on TV? 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Clarifies Rumors

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are still making headlines more than a decade after they divorced. Rumors claim that the Hollywood stars will have TV reunion on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" but producers of the ABC show want the matter clarified.

Reuters/Eric Gaillard Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt divorced in 2005 but they remain linked in the press.

An insider from ABC told Gossip Cop that there are no plans to put Aniston and Pitt on Kimmel's hot seat together. A source from the actor's camp also said they have no knowledge of the TV reunion as they have not received any proposals.

E! News confirmed the said TV reunion rumor as false. The news outlet stated that there are no plans for the former couple to reunite on television.

The scoop was first reported by Radar Online, which claimed the late-night host wanted to make history on television. Kimmel could allegedly convince Aniston because they are close friends, while he is also good friends with Pitt's pals, David Fincher and Peter Dante.

The tabloid further reported that Pitt's friends convinced him to sit down with his ex-wife on Kimmel's show. The timing seemed right since he is no longer with Angelina Jolie and he has allegedly made amends with Aniston.

The news comes as Aniston celebrates her second wedding anniversary with Justin Theroux this week. The couple, who met in 2011, have no kids but they share a home with three dogs.

"They love to laugh and share a wicked sense of humor," a source close to the married couple told People.

Aniston's relationship with Theroux thrives even if they don't spend every waking hour together due to their busy schedules. Theroux recently spent months filming in Australia for the final season of "The Leftovers" while Aniston had been on location in Atlanta to shoot her latest movie.

"Jen realized that you can be happily married without being together 24/7," the source said.