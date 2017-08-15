Jennifer Aniston Compares Social Media to the Tobacco Industry

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston has no official accounts on any social media platform. The actress is not particularly fond of screen time and she likens people's penchant for staying online to the tobacco industry.

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Jennifer Aniston made a conscious choice to not have a social media account.

Aniston said in her interview with Vogue that she likes to keep her sanity by staying away from social media. Hence, she does not keep a personal account on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other sites.

"I equate it to the tobacco industry," she said. "It's hard enough being a kid growing up and becoming who you are and finding yourself but now you have social media and you've added this extra pressure of seeing if someone likes or doesn't like something you did."

Once in a while, however, Aniston's photo appears on her husband's Instagram account.

When she and Justin Theroux celebrated their second wedding anniversary, he posted a photo of her giving him a kiss on the cheek.

Aniston has talked about not being on social media in the past. In a Thrive Global podcast with Arianna Huffington, the "Friends" star said that being offline is sort of a self-preservation for her. Since there has been so much stuff written about her in the news — both real and fake — she believes that her privacy is the one thing she can protect.

The actress acknowledged, however, that she sometimes feels left out by not being present on the internet.

"Things are happening at a speed at which I'm going to be left behind in the dark ages," she quipped.

But like many netizens, Aniston is also curious about what is on the internet and has googled pet videos or browsed through other Instagram accounts for trends.

In 2015, however, Aniston had a brief social media stint where she sometimes posted on the Living Proof Inc. Instagram account, according to reports. Aniston served as an investor and spokesperson for the beauty product company, as The Washington Post bared.