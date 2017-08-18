Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Divorce News: Actress Aiming for Hefty Divorce Settlement

Jennifer Garner is still pushing for her divorce from Ben Affleck. Now that their legal separation is under way, the actress will reportedly aim for her former hubby's growing networth.

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have filed for divorce.

A source tells InTouch Weekly that Garner intends to snag a big chunk of money from Affleck's assets, which is estimated at $105 million, and is still growing. "The fight over money is going to get nasty," the insider tells the publication.

Garner and Affleck have separated for a year now, but the former only filed for device this April. For having suffered a lot in that short period of time, the source says that Garner has opted to "go after Ben's future earnings."

To note, shortly after word of their separation surfaced, rumors about Affleck cheating on Garner with their nanny erupted. Although they might have tried to fix the marriage with counseling, the news about Affleck and "Saturday Night Live" producer Lindsay Shookus' affair might have cemented their divorce.

"She's been reaching out to top Hollywood divorce attorneys. She wanted the split to be amicable," the informant said of Garner's plans. "But she needs a pit bull who isn't intimidated by Ben's power and wealth and who will be relentless in getting her the biggest divorce settlement possible."

Despite their legal battle, the pair seem to be civil toward each other. Garner, along with their kids, celebrated Affleck's 45th birthday together. However, Shookus, Affleck's current girlfriend, was nowhere to be seen.

Shookus and Affleck have been traveling around together in the past few weeks. But on that special occasion, she was not present. It does not come as a surprise, given that Affleck and Garner's kids were there. And to note, they have not formally celebrated. It might have been weird for their family if Shookus was present.

More updates should follow.