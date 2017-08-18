Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Divorce Latest News: Focus Shifting to Details of Divorce Settlement

It seems Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's divorce will still go ahead. It has been reported that their legal separation is under way, which means the focus could switch to the details of their split.

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have filed for divorce.

According to InTouch Weekly Affleck's assets are estimated at $105 million, and that could be a potential divisive point in any settlement.

Garner and Affleck have separated for a year now, but the former only filed this April. That is despite the rumors that emerged shortly after word of their separation surfaced. Rumors claimed that Affleck had cheated on Garner with their nanny. Although they may have tried to fix the marriage with counseling, the news about Affleck and "Saturday Night Live" producer Lindsay Shookus' alleged affair might have cemented their divorce.

"She's been reaching out to top Hollywood divorce attorneys. She wanted the split to be amicable," the InTouch source claimed of Garner's plans. "But she needs a pit bull who isn't intimidated by Ben's power and wealth and who will be relentless in getting her the biggest divorce settlement possible."

However, despite these rumors of a potentially hazardous legal battle, the pair seem to be civil toward each other. Garner, along with their kids, celebrated Affleck's 45th birthday together.