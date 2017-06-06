Jennifer Garner News: Actress Calls Out People Magazine for Running an Unauthorized Article About Her

Jennifer Garner is grabbing headlines once more after she called out a magazine for supposedly misleading its readers as it published an unauthorized cover and article about Ben Affleck's soon-to-be estranged wife.

Facebook/Miracles from HeavenShown in the photo is Jennifer Garner as Christy Beam in "Miracles from Heaven." The actress recently called out People magazine for running an unauthorized article about her.

In one brave move, Garner broke her silence as she called out People magazine for featuring her on the cover of their recent issue. Although the story published by the magazine did not claim it had an interview with Garner and was mostly based on quotes from incognito sources, the overall message of the article was about the actress's moving-on process despite the difficulty that comes with her impending divorce with Affleck.

While the article did not mention anything foul against Garner, apparently, it did not fall on the actress's good graces. Although calling out publications is almost a taboo for Hollywood stars, with some only doing so if they intend to file a libel suit, Garner turned to Facebook and vented out her sentiments.

"It has been brought to my attention that there is a People magazine cover and article out today that appear to be coming from me. It isn't unusual for me to receive calls from loved ones thinking I forgot to tell them I am pregnant -- with twins! -- (Geez Louise), but those are so ridiculous they're easy to ignore," Garner said on Facebook.

According to Garner, while the People article is not catastrophic, it has affected her and her family. Hence, she decided to set the record straight before things got out of hand, stressing that she did not pose for the cover of the said publication nor authorized the article itself.

"While we are here, for what it's worth: I have three wonderful kids and my family is complete," Garner ended her Facebook post.

Meanwhile, following Garner's Facebook post, People magazine immediately issued a statement defending itself. According to the publication, People runs stories about stars loved by their audience, and that their story on Garner is fair and truthful.

Garner finally filed for divorce with Affleck last April after announcing their separation in June 2015.