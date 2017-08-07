Jennifer Garner News: Actress Maintains Good Relationship with Ben Affleck's Mom Despite Imminent Divorce

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner announced their separation in 2015.

While Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are awaiting the court's ruling on their filed divorce, Garner maintains a friendly relationship with her would-be ex-husband's family, even running errands with her soon-to-be estranged mother-in-law recently.

According to reports, Garner was recently spotted strolling the streets of Los Angeles with Affleck's mom, Chris. As seen in the photos circulating online, Garner looks casual in her white blouse, skinny jeans, and black sandals, while Chris is garbed in blue top and white pants as they strolled down the street wrapping each other in their arms.

While Affleck is currently dating "Saturday Night Live" producer Lindsay Shookus, reports claim that it is not a big deal for Garner and does not affect her dealings with her would-be ex-husband's family. After all, according to a source, dating is not the priority of the "Miracles from Heaven" actress as she is focused on her three kids with Affleck: Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.

"Jen is trying to move on with her life. Jen is very strong. She is not embarrassed about this at all. Jen isn't focused on dating at the moment — her number one priority is her children and making sure they are OK during this," a source told Entertainment Tonight.

Reports claim that Garner and Chris' outing happened a day after Affleck left for Maine to have a vacation with Shookus. According to a source of People, the actor has already finished his reshoots for the upcoming "Justice League" movie and wants to enjoy the remainder of his summer.

Affleck and Garner announced their separation in 2015, but continued to co-habit to ensure that their kids get normal parenting. While many thought that the two may have silently reconciled, it was reported in April that Garner finally filed for divorce.