Jennifer Garner News: Actress Not Seeking Scientology Therapy, Sources Claim

After it was rumored that Jennifer Garner has turned to Scientology therapy to help her cope with her impending divorce with Ben Affleck, the latest reports claim that it is not the case.

New reports suggest that the attention-grabbing Star Magazine headline that claimed that the would-be ex-wife of Affleck has resorted to a therapy of the religious system, Scientology, is nothing but a sensationalized work of irresponsible journalism. However, it is said that what the actress did was turn to a procedure similar to what The Church of Scientology offers and is called "Neurofeedback," which is meant to treat anxiety, depression, and insomnia through brainwaves analysis.

Because of the sensationalized news article claiming that she has sought the help of Scientology therapy, Garner is also suspected to have already joined the said religion. However, reports claim that such assumptions are nothing more than a figment of the imagination as the "Miracles from Heaven" actress is an active member of the Community United Methodist Church, where she attends services almost every Sunday.

CNN opines that Scientology may be considered as one of the most successful new American faiths in the past century. Despite this, though, a lot of things about the religion are still misunderstood, such as how they perceive a divine power.

It has been learned that Scientology's core belief is that each person has a reactive mind that responds to life's traumas, which, eventually, affect a person's ability to be analytical and prevent him from experiencing reality. Members of this religion are required to go through the process called auditing to find the sources of their trauma and neutralize them by reliving those experiences.

While some believe there is nothing wrong with Garner employing a therapy session similar to what Scientology does, reports claim that a friend of the actress denies the veracity of the claims.

Affleck and Garner finally filed for divorce last April, almost two years after announcing their separation in 2015.