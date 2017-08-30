Jennifer Garner Rumors: Actress Adamant Against Her Kids Meeting Ben Affleck's New Ladylove

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner arrive at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014.

While Jennifer Garner does not have a problem with soon ex-husband Ben Affleck being in a relationship with Lindsay Shookus, rumors claim that she is not just sold to the idea of letting his new love meeting their children.

According to reports, Affleck is ready to introduce Shookus to his kids with Garner, Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5. However, it is alleged that Garner is adamant to the idea as she wants to protect her kids from any pain.

Incognito sources have revealed that Garner believes it will be hard for their kids to have another woman in their lives as. After all, she and Affleck had been together for a long time, and it took them a while to get used to their parents being divorced. Reportedly, though, Affleck understands the situation and did not insist on introducing Shookus to his three children with Garner as he, too, wants what's best for them.

To the uninitiated, it was in June 2015 when Garner and Affleck announced their separation. Despite it, the two managed to cohabit to give their children a normal parenting.

Just when everybody thought that they were reconciling, it was revealed last April that Garner has filed for divorce, and two months later, reports claiming that Affleck was dating Shookus started circulating.

While it is possible for Affleck to eventually introduce his kids to Shookus when the right time comes, it has been learned that the actor has already introduced his new ladylove to his best friend Matt Damon. Reportedly, Affleck and Shookus attended a small party hosted by Damon in Los Angeles for the Mayweather–McGregor fight last Saturday.

"Ben likes introducing Lindsay to friends. They mingled together, but also separately. Lindsay seemed very comfortable around Ben's friends," an incognito source told People.

Prior to attending the fight-viewing party, it has been learned that Affleck and Shookus shared a breakfast together at Snug Harbor in Santa Monica, California. The pair was also spotted in New York City last weekend as they had dinner at the Greenwich Village restaurant, Mas Farmhouse.