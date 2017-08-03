Jennifer Garner Spends Time With Ben Affleck's Mom While Actor Goes on a Date With Lindsay Shookus

Jennifer Garner has seemingly proven that she has a big heart after she spent time with her ex-husband Ben Affleck's mom, Christine Ann Boldt. Garner was spotted walking with her former mother-in-law with their arms on each other's shoulders and laughing all the way.

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner remain amicable despite filing for divorce.

Just as the "Miracles from Heaven" star remains friendly with her ex-husband, she remains close to Affleck's family. The couple continues to spend quality time together with their three children: Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

While Garner may be focusing more on her kids, Affleck is openly dating his new lady, Lindsay Shookus. The actor is reportedly elated now that he and the "Saturday Night Live" producer can move around before the public's eyes. He is said to be relieved in being able to show Shookus to anyone, which he did not do prior to the filing of his divorce papers.

Recently, the "Batman" actor and his girlfriend were spotted arriving in Hollywood's iO West Improv Theater on Monday, July 31 to enjoy the 6:30 p.m. show. After the performance, the pair went to Pizzeria Mozza to have dinner.

It has been reported that Affleck and Shookus' relationship is not causing Garner any embarrassment. Rather, the actress has accepted it and she is fine with focusing on being a mother to her three children. The good thing about Garner is that she has no animosity with her former in-laws.

In April, Affleck and Garner both filed their divorce papers in pro persona, which meant that they represented themselves — not their lawyers. Their unusual filing suggested that they are amicable and want the proceedings to be very private. The dissolution of marriage between the two actors has long been overdue. They first announced their separation in 2015.