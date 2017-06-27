Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky Dating News: Age Is Just a Number for Couple

Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky are decades apart in age, but the number of years and distance between them appear to be just numbers for the lovely couple.

Reuters/Mario AnzuoniJennifer Lawrence is currently dating director Darren Aronofsky.

Lawrence and Aronofsky have been dating since August last year, PEOPLE confirmed. The two first got together in summer last year for an upcoming movie, titled "Mother," featuring "The Hunger Games" actress, Ed Harris, and Javier Bardem.

Later on, the two have been spotted having lunch at a café. From there, the two have been "hanging out and causally dating."

One of the big gaps between Lawrence and Aronofsky is their age. Lawrence is currently 26 years old, while her beau is already 48. But a source shared that age is just a number especially for Lawrence.

"Jennifer is comfortable with an older guy because she is mature and focused," a source who spoke with PEOPLE said.

Another source added, "Jen has been mesmerized by his talent and brains since she started working with him."

The couple also works through the distances between them whenever they are pulled apart by the demands of their work. When Lawrence was filming in Budapest for "Red Sparrow," Aronofsky took the time to visit her.

Later on, once she got out out her filming schedule, Lawrence visited Aronofsky in New York, having movie dates and quiet strolls in the city.

Another source who spoke with PEOPLE shared that the couple are sweet but they like to keep it low-key.

"They are very sweet together and seem happy. They hold hands. They keep to themselves and don't seem to want a lot of attention," the source said.

What other people in the industry have noticed is that Lawrence and Aronofsky are a good match, because of how much they love their work and that they are both known and respected for their contributions in the industry.