Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky News: Actress Talks About Her Relationship With 'Mother!' Director

Jennifer Lawrence is getting more open about her relationship with Darren Aronofsky. The two recently worked together on the film "Mother!" which is set to hit theaters next month.

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Jennifer Lawrence is currently dating director Darren Aronofsky.

In an interview with Vogue, the 26-year-old actress talked about her relationship with the 48-year-old director. The two began dating after filming for "Mother!" concluded back in 2016.

"We had energy," she said when asked about their time shooting the movie. "I had energy for him. I don't know how he felt about me."

According to Lawrence, one thing that drew her to Aronofsky was his "directness," saying that she is "never confused with him." However, she did reveal that her reality television obsession has been a point of conflict between them.

Lawrence is admittedly a fan of shows like "The Real Housewives" and "Vanderpump Rules" and Aronofsky finds this fixation with reality shows "vastly disappointing." Nevertheless, her fixation has yet to result in major disagreement between the two.

Lawrence posed for the cover of Vogue's 125th-anniversary September issue. The "Hunger Games" actress appears in four different cover shots for the magazine, one of which features her wearing a red silk dress with the Statue of Liberty in the background.

However, this is not the most eye-catching image of the actress from the shoot. Rather, it is the lifelike oil painting of her done by renowned artist John Currin.

When asked about what it was like to work with the famed painter, Lawrence pulled a quote from the film "Titanic" and said, "He took photos, and posed me like one of those French girls."

Lawrence also posed for the magazine's September issue back in 2013 as well as the December 2015 edition. However, a lot of time has changed since then and the actress has evolved from being the star of young adult flicks to a refined young woman.

Lawrence's film "Mother!" is set to be released on Friday, Sept. 15.