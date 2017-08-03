Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky Rumors: Hollywood Couple's Relationship Getting Stronger, Source Says

Reuters/Luke MacGregor Actress Jennifer Lawrence poses for photographers on the red carpet at the UK premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2" at Leicester Square in London, Britain November 5, 2015.

Despite being low-key, it is said that the romance between Jennifer Lawrence and her filmmaker boyfriend Darren Aronofsky is getting stronger.

According to a source of E! News, things are definitely heating up between Lawrence and Aronofsky since they became an item last year. Allegedly, the two are becoming more seriously in love with each other, thanks to the sense of humor they both share.

"Jennifer always cracks jokes and Darren just gets her humor. They laugh all the time," revealed the source of E! News.

Despite the strong connection between the two, though, the two are not in a rush to get married, even though they have already entertained the possibility of spending their future together. Nonetheless, the source stressed that marrying Lawrence is something that Aronofsky would love to do as, after all, the "Black Swan" director adores "The Hunger Games" and "X-Men" actress.

It has been learned that Lawrence and Aronofsky began dating a year ago after meeting at the set of the upcoming thriller "Mother!" Earlier this year, it was even reported that Aronofsky headed to Budapest to be with Lawrence, who, at that time, was still filming her scenes for another upcoming movie, "Hunger Games: Red Sparrow," in the said Hungarian capital. In March, the low-key couple were spotted in New York City, who, according to other sources, spent their entire day hugging and kissing each other.

Prior to her low-key relationship with Aronofsky, Lawrence was linked to Coldplay frontman Chris Martinin in 2015 and also dated Nicholas Hoult. Aronofsky, on the other hand, was in a relationship for nine years with actress Rachel Weisz, with whom he shares a son named Henry. From 2012 to 2015, the filmmaker also dated Canadian producer Brandi-Ann Milbradt.

Meanwhile, the movie that has been instrumental for the forming of the relationship of Lawrence and Aronofsky, "Mother!," is slated for a Sept. 15 release.