Jennifer Lawrence News: Actress Reveals She Likes Darren Aronofsky's Frankness

Jennifer Lawrence has recently gotten candid as she talked about her current relationship with director Darren Aronofsky, who, incidentally, also helmed her upcoming movie, "Mother!" which is slated to hit the theaters next month.

In an interview, Lawrence revealed that she and Aronofsky only began dating after they wrapped up the shoot for "Mother!" According to the Oscar-winning actress, one thing she likes about her current beau is his frankness as it does not confuse her.

"I normally don't like Harvard people, because they can't go two minutes without mentioning that they went to Harvard...He's not like that. I've been in relationships before where I am just confused. And I'm never confused with him," Lawrence said as she talked about Aronofsky after revealing that she was reminded of how brilliant he is after watching their movie, "Mother!"

Lawrence also went to reveal that she and Aronofsky don't always see eye to eye. Case in point is her fascination with reality-TV series, such as "The Real Housewives" and "Vanderpump Rules." This, according to the actress, disappoints her director boyfriend.

It was reported earlier this month that the relationship of the two is getting serious. According to a source of E! News, the couple are so in love with each other that, even though they are not rushing to tie the knot, they have already discussed their future together.

The same source also went to reveal that humor is what really connects the celebrity couple. Hence, despite their 20-year age gap, the relationship of the two just only gets stronger.

"Jennifer always cracks jokes and Darren just gets her humor. They laugh all the time," the incognito source told E! News.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Aronofsky has revealed that "Mother!" is a project closest to his other award-winning movie, "Black Swan," in terms of spirit. While the director cannot say what the movie is all about, he revealed that it "has home-invasion elements and is definitely a thriller."

"Mother!" hits theaters this Sept. 15.