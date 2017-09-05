Jennifer Lawrence News: 'Mother!' Actress Spotted in Venice Airport With Director Boyfriend

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Featured in the image is Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence.

Last Saturday, high-profile couple Jennifer Lawrence and director Darren Aronofsky were spotted arriving at the airport in Venice, Italy, ahead of the movie premiere of "Mother!"at 74th Venice Film Festival.

Lawrence stars in the psychological thriller alongside Javier Bardem, Ed Harris, and Michelle Pfeiffer.

As reported by E! News, the 27-year-old actress was sporting an Ulla Johnson dress, an oversized hat, and a pair of boots. The 48-year-old director, on the other hand, was wearing a black hoodie, a pair of gray pants, and trainers.

Sources reportedly told the news outlet that the pair spent most of their day in their hotel room, but were spotted sneaking out through the hotel's back entrance to have dinner outside.

In an interview with Vogue last month, Lawrence talked about her relationship with the "Mother!" director and said that although she already felt something about Aronofsky while they were still working on the movie, it was not until they finished filming that their romance began.

"When I saw the movie, I was reminded all over again how brilliant he is," she said about Aronofsky. "For the past year, I've been dealing with him as just a human," the actress added.

The actress previously dated "X-Men" co-star Nicholas Hoult and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

"Mother!" opens in cinemas on Sept. 15. Bestselling author Mylo Carbia was able to attend the movie premiere of "Mother!" a few days ago and according to her, it was a "game changer."

"It's like nothing you've ever seen before," she said in her Twitter post. "It's crazy, gorgeous, violent, powerful... And it will be the most controversial movie since A Clockwork Orange, sure to be studied in film schools for decades to come," she went on to say.

American chef Anthony Bourdain also went to the premiere, and he thought the film was dark, brilliant, and will upset a lot of people.