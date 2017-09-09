Jennifer Lawrence on Hurricane Irma News: Actress Insinuates Trump as the Cause of Nature's Wrath

Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence has irked supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump after blaming him for nature's fury, including Hurricane Irma, the strongest typhoon ever recorded in the Atlantic.

While promoting her upcoming film, "Mother," which also stars Javier Bardem, the 27-year-old actress told Channel 4 how she feels about the series of hurricanes that the country is facing.

She said, "it's really hard, especially while promoting this movie, not to feel mother nature's rage and wrath."

Trump supporters slammed the actress for implying that the deadly hurricanes that have hit the U.S. is mother nature's way of unleashing fury on the country for electing a climate-change denying President.

"It's also scary to know, that climate change is due to human activity, and we continue to ignore it, and the only voice that we really have is through voting," she said.

Trump has maintained his stance on climate change through the years. He still believes it is a hoax. Once he even said that the phenomenon is a ploy by the Chinese to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive.

At the first presidential debate last year, Hillary Clinton brought this up, but Trump denied it. Unfortunately, his Twitter account has evidence of this.

The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2012 Twitter/@realDonaldTrump

Angered supporters of the President took to Twitter to express their distaste for the actress and her new movie. One user, who goes by the name of I am Trump Army, called for a boycott, asking her followers to let the new movie "sink like a rock."

The U.S. is currently preparing for the life-threatening Hurricane Irma which is expected to hit the country this weekend. According to the National Hurricane Center, tropical storms winds should be felt in the Florida Keys and south Florida on Saturday.

Darren Aronofsky's psychological thriller "Mother" airs in the U.S. on Sept. 15.