Jennifer Lawrence Plane Emergency News: Star Unhurt in Double Engine Failure Incident

Jennifer Lawrence is safe and unharmed from a plane emergency on Sunday, June 11, when the aircraft that she was in had to make an emergency landing. Both of the engines of the airplane that the star was flying in had failed, forcing the pilots to divert to an airport in Buffalo, New York.

The 26-year-old actress was flying from Louisville, Kentucky when the incident happened, according to CBS News. The "Joy" star was leaving her hometown after spending time with her family, and the incident happened while the plane was in mid-flight at 31,000 feet.

The private plane had an engine failure at that altitude, forcing the pilots to make emergency arrangements to land at the nearest airport. In a brief report by the Federal Aviation Agency (FAA), the agency described the details of the incident.

"A Hawker Beechcraft B40 aircraft landed safely at Buffalo Niagara International Airport in New York at about 1:40 pm on Saturday," the report stated as released to CBS News. None of the passengers on board were named in the report.

The summary from the FAA described the incident as it unfolded, noting how the crew of the flight chose to head for Buffalo. The pilots have, by then, declared an emergency due to engine issues, referring to one of the engines of the private plane that had failed mid-flight.

The flight was supposed to land at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey later that day as it left Louisville, Kentucky. The cause of the engine failures are currently under investigation by the FAA, with no findings revealed yet as of this time.

The airplane had a case of a double engine failure, as in the course of the emergency landing procedure, the other engine failed, according to E Online. Fortunately for everyone on board, the plane was in the middle of landing on the Buffalo tarmac by that time. There have been no reported injuries from the incident.