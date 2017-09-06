Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez News: Couple Enjoys Working Out Together; Could Marriage Be in Their Future?

Reuters/Lucas Jackson Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez love keeping each other in perfect shape.

The sexy couple that is Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez enjoy keeping each other in perfect shape. Meanwhile, friends believe that the two love birds could end up married in the long run.

The "Shades of Blue" star recently shared a photo on Instagram of her and her beau post workout on the mats with the caption, "You push me I push you." The couple checked in at TruFusion at the time and based on her hashtag, "namaste," they joined a yoga session.

It turns out, the couple enjoys working out together. Fitness trainer David Kirsch shared with US Stylish Lopez and Rodriguez' routine when they recently visited Madison Square Club in New York City.

According to Kirsch, Lopez and Rodriguez have great chemistry, which they applied in various partner-based workout routines. They did partner sit-ups with medicine balls and partner push ups as well, completing 15 repetitions each.

They also worked out their toned abs with 15 repetitions of reverse crunches and did planks with dumbbell row and triceps extensions.

The former Yankee player praised his lady for being in such good shape.

"Jennifer is an incredible athlete. She's a former star athlete going back to junior high [and] high school. And we both just love the fitness space, we like to work out. We work out together, we workout apart," Rodriguez revealed.

Meanwhile, a source shared with Entertainment Tonight that friends of the "Papi" singer see the two tying the knot someday.

"Those in J.Lo's inner circle see her relationship with A-Rod going the distance says. They definitely see marriage potential here," the source disclosed, also adding that Lopez loves being with Rodriguez because of their many similarities.

"They're both parents and they're both successful in business. Their lives, while busy, really complement each other," the source added.