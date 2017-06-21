Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez News: Former New York Yankees Star Opens Up About Dating Pop Singer

Straight out of his European vacation with girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez participated at the press event attended by the cast of ABC's "Shark Tank" in Los Angeles on Monday night, June 19.

(Photo: Reuters/Lucas Jackson)A photo of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.

In an interview with Extra at the event, the former New York Yankees third baseman talked about his romantic relationship with the 47-year-old pop singer, and how they managed to make dating each other work despite their hectic schedules.

"If you want to be together, you are together," Rodriguez said. "Our kids get along really well, we're both from New York, we're both Latin, we're both in our forties, we're really enjoying life, but she really is one of the most impressive and smartest human beings I have ever met."

Rodriguez also shared with Entertainment Tonight that having an incredible woman like Lopez influencing his girls is also an added perk to dating the "Shades of Blue" actress.

"Jennifer is one of the most brilliant business minds that I've ever met. She's the hardest working lady and, you know, I grew up with a single mother. I have two daughters," the athlete said.

"I like that for my daughters and Jennifer is the role model," he added.

Reports that Rodriguez and Lopez were dating surfaced earlier this year, with the couple making their red carpet debut at the recently held Met Gala last month. Since then they have been seen in public spending time with their children, and most recently, they vacationed in Paris, France.

According to E! Online, the recent European getaway of the couple cost more than $350,000, considering the cost of their travels via private jets and the time they spent aboard a luxury yacht and deluxe suites. The couple also frequently posted photos of their vacation on social media, and labeled their romantic getaway as a "Baecation."

The celebrity couple is referred to by their fans as "J-Rod."