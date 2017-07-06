Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez News: Lopez Spends Sunny Bike Ride With Rodriguez Over the Weekend

Reuters/Lucas Jackson A photo of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.

Jennifer Lopez was spotted biking together with a shirtless Alex Rodriguez in New York City on July 2. The 41-year-old boyfriend of the American performer shared a clip of their sunny bike ride on Instagram.

On Sunday, the former third baseman of the New York Yankees shared on his Instagram stories a video of him enjoying the long holiday weekend with Lopez. The video showed the former athlete shirtless, while wearing shorts and sunglasses and smiling for the camera. The clip was captured by Lopez, who was riding ahead of him. At one point in the video, Lopez looks straight into the camera's lens and chuckles.

Rodriguez also posted a number of photos of their ride, which were also shot by Lopez. The photos showed the singer wearing a gray tank top. On one of the photos, there was a caption that said, "Biking 2 yoga." Another one sported the number "13," which was Rodriguez's jersey number back when he was still with the New York Yankees.

During Lopez's recent taping for her Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular, Rodriguez was there to accompany her. In an interview with Extra that was published on July 2, the singer expressed her admiration for her boyfriend and described him as "a beautiful person."

"He's a generous human being with his family, with his friends, with me. He's caring and sweet and capable and responsible and just all the beautiful things you would want a man to be. I feel really lucky right now, so I'm excited about life," said Lopez.

Back in June, the former athlete also gushed over his girlfriend in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying that Lopez is one of the most brilliant minds he's ever known.

Lopez and Rodriguez have been in a relationship for months. Rodriguez was previously married to Cynthia Scurtis, with whom he has two children. Lopez, on the other hand, was previously married to Marc Anthony, with whom she has twins.